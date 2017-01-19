Elderly Man Shoots, Kills Apartment Manager in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A woman is dead after being shot in the chest at an elderly apartment complex in south St. Louis.

Police say around 1 p.m. Thursday, they received a call to the Lafayette Towne senior apartments in the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue. A 79-year-old male resident had confronted the assistant manager of the property and accused her stealing from him before shooting her.

“He suspected her of stealing his money, or having something to do with his missing money,” said St. Louis Police Lt. John Green.

Green said the man had reported that someone stole money out of his apartment last weekend.

“We’re working with the burglary squad from District 3 to confirm his accusations that she had something to do with a burglary that occurred over the weekend in his apartment,” Green explained.

Police say the man uses a motorized wheelchair, but can walk on his own and was taken into custody. The name of the woman killed has not been released.

