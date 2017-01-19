St. Louis Public Libraries Victims of Ransomware

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Public Library System is the victim of ransomware — a form of malicious software that infects computers and asks for money.

It affects 700 public computers in the 16 locations. Access to the computers has been frozen.

Police have been notified, as well as the FBI.

They’re working to restore the system and get it back up and working.

