Aldermen Take No Vote on Proposed Scottrade Improvements

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Aldermen did not make a decision on fixing up Scottrade Center during a marathon committee meeting Thursday.

St. Louis Blues president Chris Zimmerman made the case that big events and tournaments are finding St. Louis’ arena too old and too antiquated.

“Fundamentally, we’re falling behind, and we are being told that very clearly,” Zimmerman says.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who’s running for mayor, supports the plan.

“We have to compete for all these shows that we try to get each year,” he says. “And if we do not put ourselves in the position where we can be competitive, we will continue to lose ground.”

Alderman Antonio French, who’s also running for mayor, doesn’t think the city has $4 million a year to contribute.

He suggested City Treasurer Tishuara Jones, who’s running for mayor, foot the bill using arena parking revenues.

Aldermen left the meeting without taking a vote on Scottrade or on a sales tax hike to fund MetroLink expansion.

