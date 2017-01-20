Watch Live Coverage of Trump Inauguration | Inauguration Day Live Blog | Inauguration Day Schedule | PHOTOS: Inauguration Day Through The Years | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Demonstrators Gathered in Downtown St. Louis for Anti-Trump Protest

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) Protesters gathered in downtown St. Louis as part of several anti-Trump protests that took place across the country on Inauguration Day.

(Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

(Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

The crowd was relative small downtown compared to the more than 75 that were expected. Demonstrators held up signs that said things like, “fight racism and sexism.”

One woman, who was the first to show up, held a sign that says, “We’re in Trumple.” It was a spin on the word “trouble.”

“I’m here because I live in the United States of America,” the woman said, “and I want to voice my opinion.”

Some protesters burned miniature American flags, and one man caused a slight scare for drivers passing by as he openly carried his gun. The man did show that he is a licensed CCW holder, and also a CCW class instructor. He says he wanted to express his first and second Amendment right.

The man also said he is curious to see what Trump will do during his four-year term. “My personal opinion is that he’s not really worse than any other president we’ve had before,” he said. “I’m actually curios to see what kind of stuff he does; I don’t think he’s going to do anything crazier than what we’ve already seen.

St. Louis bike officers stood nearby to monitor the demonstration. No one was hurt or injured.

