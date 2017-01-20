Overnight America Interviews: January 20th, 2016 – Inauguration Day

In today’s world there are mega-multiplex’s with 18 or more screens available each with a different film on it. And, you walk up to the box office at the local theatre not sure whether to see the latest romantic comedy or the horror film that everyone is talking about. This is why we go to the experts from TheWrap.com and the Linoleum-Knife Podcast. Dave White and Alonso Duralde are our go to guys for deciphering if its a win or a flop before you spend money at the concession stand. This week they talked to us about “Split” and “XXX: Return of Xander Cage”.

If it is on the small screen then chances our Ed Bark from UncleBarky.com has seen it. This is why we bring long-time television critic Ed in each week to talk about what we saw on the tv and what we might see next week. This week Ed talks about Basket Case, Jerry Seinfeld’s move to Netflix, and more.

Just behind the holidays, it’s THE next big food event. While players face off on the fifty-yard line, we’re all going to be lining up at the buffet for sips and snacks during the Big Game that’s coming up. So, why not add some nutritious, as well as delicious options to your tailgate spread? Chef Pati Jinich wants to help us think beyond the obligatory veggie platter and chips by utilizing one heart-healthy ingredient that packs both good fats and nutrients! Pati sits in with Jon and talks about Avocados, snacks for the Big Game and more.

There is only one question we ask you every Friday morning on the show; Are you Hungry? Of course you are and that is why sit down with our very own James Beard Award Nominee, Cheffy Baby. Cheffy Baby talks about Applebee’s, Food for the Big Game, and more.

