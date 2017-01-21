Elderly St. Louis Man Missing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 90-year-old male missing since Saturday morning and may be in need of medication.

John “Jack” Byrne was last seen at 8:45 in the 700 block of Lake Lane (St. Louis) when he left a residence on foot.

Police say Byrne walks with a shuffle, has medical issues, and wears a “Medic Alert” bracelet.

Byrne was last seen wearing a black and brown knit skull cap with a blue and black fleece zipper jacket, black jogging pants, and white tennis shoes.

Officers say he’s known to go three places: the tennis courts at Union & Waterman, the 10 block of Portland Place, and St. Louis Workout at Union & Lindell.

If you see Jack Byrne, call 911.

