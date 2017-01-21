Women’s March On St. Louis Draws Crowd

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Organizers had hoped for a crowd of 9,000 to attend Saturday’s “Women’s March On St. Louis.” By the looks of things, they got several thousand more than that.

Thousands streamed down Market Street from Union Station to the Arch for more than an hour. The St. Louis protest to the Donald Trump presidency coincided with ones in Washington D.C. and around the globe.

Each marcher had his or her own reasons for being there. Here are some as told by participants to KMOX News:

“He’s somebody (Mr. Trump) who can’t relate. Everybody in his cabinet, not one of them makes less than $1 million per year. It’s obscene.”

“I’m here for my girls, for equal rights and solidarity, for peace and love, and turning our country around.”

“I’m a new mother, and I feel like the right to have or not have children is super important. I just want to let the administration know that.”

“So, I’m wearing a pink cat hat. My friend Emily made them. She made about 18 for women marching across the country. It’s just a way to take the word (slang term for cat) back and be proud of ourselves.”

Following the march, several women gave speeches near the Gateway Arch, including Democratic State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal.

“Sometimes it’s meant for us to have a community that’s uncomfortable. Sometimes it is meant for us to agitate. Sometimes you may not like what you hear, but it moves you along,” she said.

Chappelle-Nadal also led the rally in chants of “We are not invisible.”

