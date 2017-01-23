Local Patient to Receive World’s Smallest Pacemaker

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Doctors at Saint Louis University Hospital this week will implant what’s being called the world’s “smallest pacemaker” directly into the heart of a local patient.

Smaller than a AAA battery, the Medtronic Micra device is implanted through a catheter directly into the heart. The new device could replace the traditional bigger pacemaker that is usually placed underneath the collarbone with a wire lead.

SLU Care cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim at SSM Health SLU Hospital says they will be able to find the right spot for this device and plant it so it stays in place.

No incisions and no wires – means there’s a less chance for anything to go wrong and a quicker recovery.

It is designed to stimulate only one chamber of the heart, which is the right-sided pumping chamber – although the majority of people require a pacemaker that affects both chambers.

Dr. Lim says the risk of infection with this new device is extremely low and has a battery life of 12 years.

