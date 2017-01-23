Police Issue Warning for Missing Violent, Schizophrenic Man

January 23, 2017 7:52 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Authorities are searching for a missing person who is ‘know to be violent’ that went missing near Creve Coeur in St. Louis County, Sunday.

Thomas Price III, is a 40-year-old, white male, police say. He left a residential care facility yesterday, and has not been heard from since.

Police say the subject is knows to suffer from seizures without his medication, and ‘known to be violent and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, borderline intellectual functioning, and hypertension.’

Missouri State Highway Patrol released an Endangered Person Advisory, Monday morning, and ask people to call the St. Louis County Police Department if anyone has seen this man:

Read the entire report here:

The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 1521 Rathford Dr. at 7:00 PM on 01-22-2017.

Missing Is:
Thomas Price III, a white, male, age 40

The endangered missing person:
Thomas Price III, is a white, male, age 40, hgt 506, 220 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, fair complexion, last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:

The subject departed from a residential care facility on foot in an unknown direction and has not been heard from since. The Subject is known to be violent and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, borderline intellectual functioning, and hypertension. Subject is also known to have seizures and is without necessary medication.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.


