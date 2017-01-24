Bad News for Bridgeton Residents as Trump Orders EPA to Freeze Contracts, Grants

January 24, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Bridgeton Landfill, Dawn Chapman, EPA, Just Moms STL, Trump Administration, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, West Lake Landfill

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOX) – The Trump Administration orders the EPA to freeze all new contracts and grants, and that has a moms group near the burning Bridgeton Landfill worried.

The order comes down as Dawn Chapman of the Just Moms STL group is hoping for an end to four years of suspense caused by an underground garbage fire reportedly within 700 feet of buried nuclear waste.

Maryland Heights mother-of-three Dawn Chapman and her son Quinn. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

Maryland Heights mother-of-three Dawn Chapman and her son Quinn. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

“The news of the freezing of the contracts and the grants terrifies me, because we don’t need anything that has to do to this site frozen,” she says.

Chapman is encouraged that Missouri Senator Roy Blunt appears to have the ear of the new president, and when it comes to the West Lake Landfill, Chapman says Blunt “gets it.”

Meanwhile, there was a strong odor at the Bridgeton Landfill today. MSD reports 500 gallons of sewage water or “leachate” overflowed from a pumping station at the southwest corner of the site due to a miscommunication.

MSD crews tackle a 500 gallon spill of sewage water at the Bridgeton landfill

MSD crews tackle a 500-gallon spill of sewage water at the Bridgeton Landfill. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

Tests are underway, but they say for now, it does not appear to be hazardous.

Chapman says there’s always something.

“This is not something that’s going to end tomorrow,” she says. “The leachate at the site will be 100 years, the fire will burn for possibly another decade. This is an ongoing situation; the clean-up is going to take who knows how many years.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia