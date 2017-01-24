Bad News for Bridgeton Residents as Trump Orders EPA to Freeze Contracts, Grants

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOX) – The Trump Administration orders the EPA to freeze all new contracts and grants, and that has a moms group near the burning Bridgeton Landfill worried.

The order comes down as Dawn Chapman of the Just Moms STL group is hoping for an end to four years of suspense caused by an underground garbage fire reportedly within 700 feet of buried nuclear waste.

“The news of the freezing of the contracts and the grants terrifies me, because we don’t need anything that has to do to this site frozen,” she says.

Chapman is encouraged that Missouri Senator Roy Blunt appears to have the ear of the new president, and when it comes to the West Lake Landfill, Chapman says Blunt “gets it.”

Meanwhile, there was a strong odor at the Bridgeton Landfill today. MSD reports 500 gallons of sewage water or “leachate” overflowed from a pumping station at the southwest corner of the site due to a miscommunication.

Tests are underway, but they say for now, it does not appear to be hazardous.

Chapman says there’s always something.

“This is not something that’s going to end tomorrow,” she says. “The leachate at the site will be 100 years, the fire will burn for possibly another decade. This is an ongoing situation; the clean-up is going to take who knows how many years.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook