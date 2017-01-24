Family of 7 Rescued From House Fire, Smoke Alarm Wasn’t Working

January 24, 2017 7:47 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Investigators are now looking for the cause of a fire that critically injured five children and two adults, Tuesday morning.

The seven are alive thanks to firefighters, who found them in the smoke-filled children’s bedroom. They were all taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters pulled them to safety then performed CPR on at least one of them, outside the home near Evans and Newstead Avenues in north St. Louis.

The children range in age from 10-months to 5-years-old, and they all suffered smoke inhalation, including the parents.

It’s believed the fire started in the parent’s bedroom in the two-story, brick, two-family flat. Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Garon Mosbt says there was a smoke detector in the home, but it was not working.

