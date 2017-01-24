Lambert Renovations on Trump Infrastructure List — That’s News to Lambert

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s Director is downplaying reports that Lambert is set for major renovations under the Trump administration.

The Kansas City Star obtained a document that shows KCI and Lambert are the only infrastructure Missouri projects on the list.

Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says Lambert’s project is not a renovation project.

“We do not know where the list has been generated from, we’ve been trying to find that out throughout the day, we haven’t been able to find that source yet,” Hamm-Niebruegge told KMOX News. “The project they’re speaking to is our cargo development, which we announced a year and a half ago, which is with a private developer. The numbers they’re quoting on that list are not accurate.”

The cargo development project isn’t getting any federal money. She says the cargo development will be great for Lambert, but it was in the works long before Mr. Trump became president.

The list says the total value of the infrastructure projects reaches $137.5 billion, some of which would be private investment.

A spokesman for Illinois Congressman John Shimkus says he has seen the document that lists Lambert as one of the President’s infrastructure priorities, but can’t confirm the authenticity of the document.

