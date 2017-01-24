Lambert Renovations on Trump Infrastructure List — That’s News to Lambert

January 24, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: Airport, Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, federal funding, infrastructure, Lambert, St. Louis, Trump

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s Director is downplaying reports that Lambert is set for major renovations under the Trump administration.

The Kansas City Star obtained a document that shows KCI and Lambert are the only infrastructure Missouri projects on the list.

Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says Lambert’s project is not a renovation project.

“We do not know where the list has been generated from, we’ve been trying to find that out throughout the day, we haven’t been able to find that source yet,” Hamm-Niebruegge told KMOX News. “The project they’re speaking to is our cargo development, which we announced a year and a half ago, which is with a private developer. The numbers they’re quoting on that list are not accurate.”

The cargo development project isn’t getting any federal money. She says the cargo development will be great for Lambert, but it was in the works long before Mr. Trump became president.

The list says the total value of the infrastructure projects reaches $137.5 billion, some of which would be private investment.

A spokesman for Illinois Congressman John Shimkus says he has seen the document that lists Lambert as one of the President’s infrastructure priorities, but can’t confirm the authenticity of the document.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia