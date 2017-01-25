Billikens Take Down UMass 74-70

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Aaron Hines scored a season-high 21 points and Saint Louis, despite going the final 7½ minutes without a field goal, held off Massachusetts 74-70 on Wednesday night.

The Billikens (6-14, 2-6 Atlantic 10) made 14 of 21 free throws after their final field goal and finished 39 of 55 at the line. It was the most free throws attempted in program history.

The Billikens’ final basket came on a layup by Hines’ for a seven-point lead. The Minutemen got within three twice in the final 15 seconds, first on a 3-pointer by C.J. Anderson. But Hines followed with two free throws, and after a basket by DeJon Jarreau, Elliott Welmer made 1 of 2 free throws for the final four-point margin.

Jarreau led UMass (12-9, 2-6) with 17 points. UMass was 21 of 31 on free throws with the teams combining for 64 fouls.

Saint Louis coach Travis Ford faced UMass for the first time since he was coach of the Minutemen for three seasons (2005-08) before going to Oklahoma State. He parted ways with OSU after eight seasons before becoming coach of the Billikens this season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook