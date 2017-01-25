County to Discuss Plans on New Blues Practice Arena in Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Blues may be moving it’s practices away from the St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood, for a brand new facility that will be discussed at Wednesday night’s St. Louis County Department of Planning hearing.

The planned, but not yet guaranteed, $35 million, four-rink facility would be located in the Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park. Original plans for the sight show over 18,000 square feet of outdoor space at 13750 Marine Avenue in Maryland Heights.

St. Louis Ice Center (SLIC) is being advertised as an investment into the growing youth hockey scene in St. Louis. A facility of this kind was a stated goal of the Blues, when the organization announced it’s Hockey STL 2020 campaign, which plans to grow local hockey participation by 70 percent, by the year 2020.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says not only did he support of the facility, but he also helped plan it. He says they plan to release more plans about the facility in the next couple of weeks.

The original concept, released last May, included two youth hockey rinks, a collegiate-sized rink with full locker rooms, a main rink for Blues practices with spectator seating that could host tournaments.

The Blues are also working on securing funds to start major upgrades to their home arena, Scottrade Center.



