Group Tickets For 2017 Cards Season on Sale Now

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 25, 2017 – Today, organized groups of 20 fans or more may begin purchasing tickets to Cardinals games for the 2017 season. Designed for school and church groups, family or social gatherings, company outings and more, group tickets allow fans to enjoy the game in a community environment and at a discounted price.

“No matter what type of group you have, professional or personal, Cardinals group tickets offer excellent incentives which make for a truly memorable and affordable experience,” said Justen Meyer, Manager of Group Sales.

Groups of 20 or more receive a 20% discount on Sunday through Thursday games and a 10% discount on Friday and Saturday games in a wide variety of block seating locations throughout the stadium. Each group also receives a custom poster to promote their group outing, a personal ribbon board message during the game and a souvenir scoreboard photo.

A number of Group Value Games are also available for the 2017 season. During Group Value Games, groups receive up to 50% off the dynamic gate price in select seating areas. This year’s schedule of Group Value Games includes games against the Royals, Pirates, Blue Jays and more.

To purchase group tickets, or for more information, call 314.345.9000 or visit cardinals.com/groups.



