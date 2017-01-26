Missouri Valley Conference Adds North Dakota For Football

January 26, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Missouri Valley Conference, Missouri Valley Football Conference, MVC, North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota is moving its basketball teams to the Summit League and its football team to the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The programs currently compete in the Big Sky Conference. UND President Mark Kennedy and Athletics Director Brian Faison say the move to the Summit League in 2018 and to the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2020 will cut down on travel and renew rivalries, such as with North Dakota State.

The Big Sky issued a statement saying it understands and supports UND’s decision.

UND’s cross country, track, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball programs also will move to the Summit League.

UND’s powerhouse men’s hockey program will remain in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia