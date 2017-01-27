Aldermen Learn Power of Saying ‘No’ to Get What They Want

January 27, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Alderman Scott Ogilvie, Alderwoman Lyda Krewson, MLS stadium, St. Louis Board of Aldermen, St. Louis soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The full St. Louis Board of Aldermen is now considering a plan passed out of committee Thursday to use public money to help build a Major League Soccer stadium.

The plan to build a downtown soccer stadium hit the board of aldermen floor Friday morning.

Aldermen who stood the line against the plan to provide $60 million in public funds for the stadium are celebrating that they got a better deal.

Alderman Scott Ogilvie is pleased opponents saved taxpayers about $25 to $35 million by saying “no” at first.

“It took everybody’s ‘no’ vote hanging together for awhile until we reached a better financial deal for the city,” he says. “I think we moved it in favor of the city by 30 to 35 million dollars.”

Alderwoman Lyda Krewson, a candidate for mayor, weighs in.

“Well, I love soccer. I hope we’re able to get a soccer team,” she says. “It’s a better bill from the amendments that were made yesterday.”

Krewson says she will likely support the bill going to the voters, though she wishes the city would not own the stadium, and that it would be privately owned.

There will be some “no” votes, but supporters think they have enough votes to get it passed and onto the April ballot for city voters to consider.

