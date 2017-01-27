Judge: No Cameras in Court for Chicago-Area Beating Case

CHICAGO (AP) – A judge in Chicago won’t allow cameras in court for a preliminary hearing in an attack caught on cellphone video showing four people taunting and beating a mentally disabled man.

(Provided Photo)

(Provided Photo)

The four suspects are to appear in Cook County court on Friday. The Chicago Tribune reports, Judge Peggy Chiampas ruled Thursday that showing the four defendants in jail clothing with sheriff’s deputies nearby could taint the pool of potential jurors. Both defense attorneys and prosecutors also objected to cameras in the court.

One of the suspects captured the beating earlier this month on cellphone video and it has since been viewed millions of times on social media. The graphic footage shows the four black suspects taunting the white victim with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

