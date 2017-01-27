Local Muslims Decry Refugee/Travel Ban

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saying many are fearing for their lives, their mosques or their careers, a group representing local Muslims is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s plan to ban refugees and block visitors from some Muslim nations.

Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR)-Missouri executive director Faizan Syed tells KMOX, “We are feeling that this country is not welcoming to our community any more.”

Syed says Trump’s action, which is designed to make America safer, will actually make it more dangerous.

“It really adds to their (the terrorists’) understanding of the world, that the U.S. is at war with Islam and Islam is at war with the U.S. and it undermines and tarnishes America’s reputation around the world.”

He fears it could lead to more home-grown terrorists.

“You never want to create a situation in a nation where an entire segment of people become disenfranchised with a country,” Syed says. “That helps feed the ideals of extremism and radicalization.”

Some who voted for Trump, according to Syed, are also shocked that he is carrying out his plan. Some he’s talked to voted for Trump because they wanted change, or because they disliked Hillary Clinton, but they thought his plan was just rhetoric.

In order to bridge the gap, Syed says CAIR will be holding a series of open houses, specifically so Trump supporters can visit Mosques and get to know Muslims.

