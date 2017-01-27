St. Louis Catholics Attend March for Life in D.C.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Thousands of St. Louis Catholics attend the March for Life in our Nation’s Capitol.

More than 2,100 made the trip to D.C. on 38 buses organized by the St. Louis Archdiocese. Archbishop Robert Carlson led the local contingent of teenagers, young adults and adult chaperones.

Carlson tells KMOX what the Trump Administration means to the pro-life effort.

“We’re hopeful that there are somethings passed to protect unborn children,” Carlson says. “We’ve been doing this with people from across the United States every year since 1973. We’re not going to stop.”

He adds if people ignore them, that’s okay, because they will be back year after year.

Carlson says that people were very enthusiastic and this is the first time in the history of the march that either the President or Vice President has attended.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at this year’s march.

