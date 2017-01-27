St. Louis Catholics Attend March for Life in D.C.

January 27, 2017 7:48 PM
Filed Under: Anti-Abortion, March for Life, St. Louis Archdiocese, Vice President Mike Pence, Washington D.C.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Thousands of St. Louis Catholics attend the March for Life in our Nation’s Capitol.

More than 2,100 made the trip to D.C. on 38 buses organized by the St. Louis Archdiocese. Archbishop Robert Carlson led the local contingent of teenagers, young adults and adult chaperones.

Carlson tells KMOX what the Trump Administration means to the pro-life effort.

“We’re hopeful that there are somethings passed to protect unborn children,” Carlson says. “We’ve been doing this with people from across the United States every year since 1973. We’re not going to stop.”

He adds if people ignore them, that’s okay, because they will be back year after year.

Carlson says that people were very enthusiastic and this is the first time in the history of the march that either the President or Vice President has attended.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at this year’s march.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia