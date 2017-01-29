Imperial Man Killed in Southeast Missouri Crash

BERNIE, Mo. (KMOX) – The Missouri Highway Patrol says an Imperial man has died from injuries suffered in a Stoddard County crash.

It happened Saturday night on Highway 25, north of Bernie.

Troopers say 30-year-old Jordan Evans crossed the center line, and his truck hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The other driver was airlifted to Cape Girardeau for medical treatment.

