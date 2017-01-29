Public Reaching Out To Police Supt. In Need Of Kidney

January 29, 2017 11:17 AM
CHICAGO (AP)- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says some of his own officers and citizens alike have offered to donate a kidney to him since he disclosed that he’s on a kidney transplant waiting list.

After nearly fainting at a Friday news conference, Johnson announced that he’s had a kidney condition for decades and is now awaiting a transplant.

He said Saturday that since he made that disclosure, citizens have called 911 to give their information for possibly becoming a kidney donor for him.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2kFFYJI ) Johnson says those kind offers have given him “a humbling, humbling feeling.”

Johnson says he was diagnosed with an ailment that causes an acute inflammation of the kidney at age 25 when he underwent testing while applying to become a Chicago police officer.

