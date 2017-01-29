TIAM Sunday January 29th

Maria Keena @kmoxmaria Brian Kelly @brpkelly January 29, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: fake news, Greg Louganis, Irlene Mandrell, Johnny Lang, Judy Norton Taylor, Katherine Ross, Kevin Shattenkirk, Larry Pleau, Oprah Winfrey, split, The Waltons, Tom Selleck

On this Sunday morning we talked about fake news, heard Harry’s review of a new movie and celebrated some birthdays.

With fake news now a big part of our lexicon, we talked to a communication expert and author about what it is and how you can spot it. Leslie Shore is a professor and has written the book Listen to Succeed. You can hear our conversation with her here.

“Split” is a new thriller starring James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Betty Buckley. Harry Hamm reviews it here.

Today’s birthday celebrants include Mrs. Robinson’s daughter (which Brian misidentifies on the air!), Magnum, “O” and Shatty. That list is here.

Thanks for checking in today. Have a great week and we’ll be back next weekend!

Maria and Brian

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia