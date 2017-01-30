Accused Killer Pamela Hupp Faces Judge Today

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – Accused killer Pamela Hupp is expected to plead not guilty when she appears this morning before St. Charles County judge for her arraignment.

Hupp is scheduled to appear in person — not on video linkup, as she did in an earlier court appearance. After hearing Hupp’s plea, Judge Jon Cunnigham is expected to set a trial date.

Hupp is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the August murder of a mentally diminished man, Louis Gumpenberger.

She allegedly lured Gumpenberger to her home and then shot him to draw suspicion away from her in the 2011 stabbing death of Betsy Faria.

Three days before Faria was killed, she reportedly changed her life insurance to name her friend, Pamela Hupp, as the beneficiary of the $150,000 policy.

Authorities believe Hupp planted cash and a note on Gumpenberger to make it look as though Faria’s husband had hired Gumpenberger to try to get the life insurance money back.

Serial numbers on cash found on Gumpenberger reportedly line up with serial numbers on the bills found in Hupp’s home.

Originally, Faria’s husband Russel was convicted of the killing, based partly on Hupp’s testimony, but the conviction was later overturned and the case remains open.

Shortly after Hupp was arrested in August, she tried to commit suicide by stabbing herself in the neck with a pen. But jailers saved her and she remains under close watch, held on a $1 million bond.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar says the case could qualify for the death penalty, but he has not made a formal decision whether to seek it.

After her arraignment, Hupp will have 10 days to request a possible change of venue.

If so, Lohmar says he would argue that pretrial publicity for the case has been nationwide, with Dateline NBC featuring Hupp three times. Lohmar says it would be hard to find a jury anywhere that hasn’t heard of the case.

Suspicion has also fallen on Hupp for the 2013 death of her mother, 77-year old Shirley Neumann.

Neumann died in a fall from balcony at the Lakeview Park Independent Senior Community near Fenton, Missouri. The death was ruled accidental, but authorities have reportedly taken a new look at the case, noting that Hupp had visited her mother the afternoon before she was found dead.

