Earthquake Felt in Cape Girardeau Monday Morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The 2.5 magnitude earthquake in Chaffee, Missouri was felt by residents in multiple counties, early Monday morning.

An earthquake of that size is non-damaging, but the USGS reports it was felt by someone as far away at Collinsville, Illinois – about 120 miles away.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 10 miles southwest of Cape Girardeau and was reportedly felt by residents there, and in the nearby towns of Zalma and Jackson.

To see the entire earthquake report by USGS, click here.



