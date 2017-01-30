Local Immigrants, Refugees, Families Feeling Effects of Immigration Order

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Intended immigrants, refugees and their families in St. Louis are already being affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay on Monday at the International Institute held a news conference and cited two cases in particular.

“Right now, there’s a 13-year-old boy in the Congo – his mother murdered – he’s trying to reunite with his father here in St. Louis. He has a three-day window and a narrowing chance of getting here before the program shuts down.”

That program shuts down this Thursday for 120 days because his home country does not appear on the banned list, which includes citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

Slay said but another family is distraught – “A new neighbor – an Iraqi refugee – who has two sets of family members waiting in Turkey right now, and who may never arrive.”

The International Institute was expecting 60 refugees this week, and as of right now, 53 have cancelled.

When asked if the institute has received any direction from the Department of State or Homeland Security, CEO Anna Crosslin said there has been no communication with Washington D.C.

She says it’s a difficult time to get any guidance.

“Because with the administrative changeover, and the lack of positions that have been filled in the various government offices right now, there is nobody two or three layers deep in the Department of State and Homeland Security,” Crosslin says.

Slay, whose grandparents were from Syria, told the group that refugees are valued and welcomed in St. Louis.

