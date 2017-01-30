Mizzou Sets Date For Second Annual #RallyforRhyan Game

COLUMBIA (Mizzou/KMOX) – The University of Missouri Men’s Basketball team is again joining the fight against pediatric cancer. They’ve announced that the second annual #RallyForRhyan Game will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, as the Tigers host Arkansas for a 5 p.m. CT tipoff at Mizzou Arena.

Named after basketball coaching staff member Brad Loos’ six-year old daughter, Rhyan, who has an ongoing fight against pediatric cancer.

And as you’ll hear Loos explain to our Tom Ackerman here, he says it’s about time for more people to step in and help support:

Single-game tickets start at just $20, with half of the proceeds going towards the #RallyForRhyan campaign to raise awareness and fund further pediatric cancer research.

That game is also the annual Gold Rush Game, and special t-shirts combining the promotions will be on sale through the Tiger Team Store, with all proceeds donated towards pediatric cancer research.

More information can be found here.



