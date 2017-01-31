Fire Destroys Illinois Town’s Oldest Building

WHITE HALL, IL (KMOX)-A big fire in the small town of White Hall, Illinois has destroyed three buildings, including the town’s oldest.

Mayor Tom Lakin says the fire started in the middle of the three buildings on Main Street which was occupied, “It had a gentleman living in it and, evidently he had a heater to keep warm and that’s what actually started everything.”

Lakin says that man and a woman escaped unharmed.

A passerby spotted the smoke, he says, and drove around the corner to the police department.

The flames eventually spread to a vacant building on one side and to the the old Union Hall on the other side, which housed an antique store, and dated back to 1867.

When asked what he was thinking as he watched the historic building being destroyed, the Mayor said, “Oh my. It’s sad because of the history and it’s on Main Street. We’ll have to spend money to get it cleaned up.”

Eight fire departments battled the blaze. White Hall, about 60 miles north of St. Louis has about 2,500 residents.

