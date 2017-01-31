Illinois Losing Running Back To Vanderbilt

January 31, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Iliinois Fighting Illini, Illini Football, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt Commodores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn says he is transferring from Illinois to Vanderbilt.

Vaughn tweeted Tuesday he was planning to continue his career at Vanderbilt. Although the account is unverified, Illinois athletic department spokesman Derek Neal confirmed it belongs to Vaughn.

Vaughn rushed for 301 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries at Illinois this past season. He rushed for a team-leading 723 yards and six touchdowns on 157 carries as a freshman in 2015.

He started five games in 2015 and three in 2016.

The move allows the graduate of Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tennessee, to return to his hometown.

