KMOX’s Charlie Brennan Starts GoFundMe for St. Louis Syrians

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – KMOX’s morning talk show host Charlie Brennan has created a GoFundMe page to help Syrian refugees in St. Louis pay their airline fees.
His post reads:
“In response to the President’s recent Executive Order halting the flow of Syrian refugees to St. Louis, let’s show our support for local Syrian refugees by helping them pay their airline fees. (The US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants [USCRI] charges refugees for their airfare to the United States. Some refugees have bills totaling $8,000, taking years to pay off). Proceeds will be divided equally among St. Louis’ Syrian refugee community and paid directly to the USCRI by the Timothy Lutheran Church Caring Ministries.”
The fundraising goal is set at $300,000. The fund has raised more than $4,000 in 18 hours.
CLICK HERE if you would like donate, or for more information.
