Local Scam Might Get You Arrested For Reshipping Packages

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Sounds like easy money to work from home, reshipping items and earning between $2,000 and $4,000 a month. But if you agree to work for Beta Brown, you won’t be paid, and you might get arrested.

Michelle Corey of the Better Business Bureau says the scheme involves shipping items that were purchased with stolen credit cards. Beta Brown uses an address on South Lindbergh, but the building manager there told BBB he’s never heard of them.

“We have found several almost identical websites using different company names,” Corey says. “They use a randomly select office building addresses to give people the impression that we are in your neighborhood.”

Some of the other St. Louis-area addresses include companies that go by “Sigma Pound,” “Delta Grams,” “Olive Ex” and “Gamma Olive.”

Corey says BBB was tipped off by an Army veteran in Texas who found the job posting online. He began receiving numerous items to re-ship to the East Coast, but became suspicious when at least one item had a tag saying re-shipping it would be a crime.

Postal service authorities say many of the items wind up in Eastern Europe.



