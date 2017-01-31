Rapper Killed in Triple Shooting Near Downtown Hooters

January 31, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Blenda Boy Boo, Case, downtown, father, foot, Friday, group, Hooters, Lamarcus Turner, rapper, shooting, St. Louis, wrist

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police say a rapper died in a triple shooting in downtown St. Louis.

Police on Monday said the victim was 28-year-old Lamarcus Turner, whose stage name was Blenda Boy Boo. He was shot Friday night in a drive-by shooting that injured two others.

Police have no suspects in the case.

One other man was shot in the wrist and the other was shot in the foot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, witnesses said the victims were in a large group of men who sitting at a table in the Hooters restaurant. The truck pulled up and someone fired at them as the men were leaving the restaurant. The witnesses said the men appeared to have been targeted.

Turner was the father of three children.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia