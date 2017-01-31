UMSL Addresses Students, Staff in Wake of Immigration Ban

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On Tuesday, the University of Missouri St. Louis held a meeting to discuss President Trump’s recent executive order on Immigration that bans refugees and travelers from Muslim-majority countries.
University officials explained the impact of the Immigration ban, and provided students and staff with information on ways to assist international students at this time. They are providing counseling services, and encouraging international students to avoid traveling for the time being.
Director of International Studies at UMSL, Joel Glassman, said there are currently 27 students who are affected by President Trump’s travel ban.
“There’s a lot of opinions about whether [the President’s] travel ban was a good thing or a bad thing,” Glassman explained. “But, it does affect exactly 27 of our students, and we want to be certain that they’re in the best possible position to handle what, for them, is a personal crisis.”
