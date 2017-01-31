UMSL Addresses Students, Staff in Wake of Immigration Ban

Evita Caldwell (@itswriterswit) January 31, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, education, executive orders, immigration, immigration orders, President Trump, UMSL, University of Missouri-St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On Tuesday, the University of Missouri St. Louis held a meeting to discuss President Trump’s recent executive order on Immigration that bans refugees and travelers from Muslim-majority countries.

University officials explained the impact of the Immigration ban, and provided students and staff with information on ways to assist international students at this time. They are providing counseling services, and encouraging international students to avoid traveling for the time being.

Director of International Studies at UMSL, Joel Glassman, said there are currently 27 students who are affected by President Trump’s travel ban.

“There’s a lot of opinions about whether [the President’s] travel ban was a good thing or a bad thing,” Glassman explained. “But, it does affect exactly 27 of our students, and we want to be certain that they’re in the best possible position to handle what, for them, is a personal crisis.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia