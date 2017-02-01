Aldermen Alarmed Brown and Crouppen May Quit Downtown

February 1, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Alderman Antonio French, Alderman Jack Koatar, Brown and Crouppen, downtown crime

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Shock waves at St. Louis City Hall to a report you first heard on KMOX — that law firm Brown and Crouppen wants to leave downtown — with its 200 employees — because of violent crime.

Alderman Antonio French says this is serious.

“It really highlights what our top priority needs to be in the city of St. Louis,” he says. “It’s been my top priority, and will be as mayor, as well – is to make sure our city is safe, and to reduce the number of people shot and killed and are victimized in St. Louis.”

Downtown Alderman Jack Koatar says he’s seeking a meeting with Brown and Crouppen to try to change their mind.

“When you see a troubling crime happen downtown, everyone’s first thought is, ‘Wow, that could be me,'” he says. “So I certainly understand their concern, and believe me, very frustrated by some of the crimes we’ve seen in the downtown business district.”

Koatar is planning to ask the police chief for more officers downtown.

