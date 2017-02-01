Highway Patrol: Total Missouri Speeding Tickets Reaches 6-Year High

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If it seems like people are driving faster than normal recently, your eyes are not deceiving you. There was 24.5 percent increase in Missouri drivers who have been cited for driving 20mph or more, over the speed limit, last year, says the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley says that number comes from the more than 124,000 tickets they handed out in 2016, by the Missouri Highway Patrol. The 27,199 tickets for drivers who were moving 20mph or more over the speed limit in 2016, was up from 21,830 in 2015. And the year before that, there were only 17,415 of tickets cited for that range of misconduct.

The total number of tickets cited in 2016 also increased 7 percent last year. The 124,483 tickets are the most in the last six years, by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The reason why it’s grow so much, Wheetley says, is probably because they aren’t paying attention.

“I’ll stop somebody and they’ll say ‘I had no idea I was going that fast,'” Wheetley says. “And it turns out they were talking on the cell phone, they’re not paying attention and the speed just gets away from them.”

The other common reason – they’re running late – and they think that traveling 20mph or 30mph over the speed limit is somehow going to save them 30 minutes going 10 miles. But he says ‘it’s better to be late and alive that late and never arrive there.’

As the number of major speed violators increased last year, the number of Missouri drivers caught going between 11mph and 15mph over the speed limit, actually decreased by 4.5 percent, Wheetley says.

He also told KMOX, speed is the second leading cause of traffic crashes in Missouri with 60 percent of traffic fatalities involving people who were not wearing a seatbelt. So with people driving faster, he expects accidents and fatalities to increase.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook