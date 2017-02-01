Missouri-based Bacon Wholesaler Says Bacon Shortage Won’t Affect Business

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On Wednesday, The Ohio Pork Council announced that in December, the pork belly reserve was at 17.8 million pounds, the lowest it’s been since 19-57.

According to them, that means a shortage of an American staple…

Bacon.

But, Missouri-based ‘Naked Bacon’ founder John Kreilich says news about the shortage may not be as serious as it seems.

Kreilich says pork belly sales have increased around 50 cents per pound in the last month, but there’s no need to worry that it will run out. However, the prices consumers pay could rise.

“You might see an increase in retail price, because that is passed on from the manufacturer, to the wholesaler, to the retailer,” Kreilich explained. “So you might see an increase in that.”

Naked Bacon ships wholesale to local grocery stores in Missouri, Illinois, and Florida. Within a month, Kreilich says his sales can reach “hundreds of thousands of pounds.” Still, he says business at Naked Bacon will likely continue as normal, despite the shortage, since prices are known to fluctuate.

“It won’t affect our supply, there will be plenty of Naked Bacon,” Kreilich said. “We have our network of farmers, so we don’t have any issues with supply.”

