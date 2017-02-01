Missouri Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Frozen Embryos Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A divorcee seeking custody of two frozen embryos remaining from her marriage gets bad news from the Missouri Supreme Court.
The high court refuses to hear the case of Jasha McQueen, letting stand an appeals court ruling that denied her custody of the embryos she wants to carry to term.
“You know, they are my babies and last night I don’t think I’ve cried that much in a long time,” she says.
McQueen plans to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, and she’s backing a bill before the Missouri House that would allow not her, but divorced parents in the future, to gain custody of frozen embryos.
