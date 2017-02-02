Illinois Boil Order Issued For Belleville, Swansea, Shiloh

Belleville, Ill. (Feb. 2, 2017) – Due to a water main break, customers in Illinois American Water’s Belleville, Swansea and Shiloh service areas are experiencing an interruption to water service or low water pressure. Crews are working to make repairs to the water main as quickly and as safely as possible.

Belleville, Swansea and Shiloh residents are under a boil water order and should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Any time water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

It is standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36 to 48 hours after water service is restored. Customers are being notified of this boil water order via media outreach, customer calls, social media and Illinois American Water website alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com.

Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives. Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted.



