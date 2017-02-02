Shiloh Man Sentenced 12 Years For Gas Station Robbery, Stripping Naked Twice

SHILOH, Illinois (KMOX) – Twenty-one-year-old Michael Jackson escaped police the first time he robbed a gas station, then took off his clothes as he ran from the Midwest Petroleum in Shiloh, Illinois. Then two and half years later, he did it all again, but was caught by police.
Illinois State Police collected the clothes he stripped off from both the 2011 and 2014 crimes, and found Jackson’s DNA on both sets.
In 2011, Jackson walked into the gas station wearing a ski mask, wielding a knife and demand money from the clerk. The was never identified as he fled south on foot, leaving his clothes behind, police say.
Then in 2014, he entered the same station wearing a ski mask again, but this time he showed his gun to the clerk and demanded money and Newport cigarettes police say. He ran again, stripped again and police collected his clothes again.
Jackson was sentenced Wednesday to 148 months in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $300 special assessment and $917 in restitution for charges stemming from two armed robberies.
Read the full police report, here.
