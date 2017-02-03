Ferguson to Pay $3M for Naked, Unarmed Man’s Stun Gun Death

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ferguson, Missouri, has dropped its appeal of a federal jury’s $3 million award to survivors of a naked, unarmed man who died after a police officer repeatedly shocked him with a stun gun and will pay the money.

A federal judge in St. Louis deferred his approval of the settlement until March 1. The settlement is between Jason Moore’s wife, mother and son and the St. Louis suburb, ex-officer Brian Kaminski and the former police chief.

It’s unclear why the city agreed to drop its appeal and settled for the same amount as what jurors awarded Moore’s family. A Ferguson spokesman didn’t immediately comment Friday.

The family has said Moore suffered from a psychological disorder when Kaminski confronted him in 2011. Moore argued that his use of force was justified.

