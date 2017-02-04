Fire Roars Through East St. Louis Apartment Building

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOX) – A multi-unit apartment building on Gray Boulevard in East St. Louis went up in flames, Saturday morning.

Fire Chief Jason Blackmon says the call came in around 8:30, “It was rolling pretty good. All units were on fire. Right now (about an hour into the fight) the back wall has collapsed, so we’re starting to get a little leeway here to make headway on the fire.”

Blackmon told KMOX News at the scene he learned a couple of families lived in the building and he assumed everyone escaped unharmed. He said a thorough check will be done once the fire is out.

Blackmon says one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was treated at the scene.

The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined.

A neighbor told KMOX News, “My son said he heard some glass breaking. I don’t know what happened, if somebody set it on fire or what.”

The structure appeared to be a total loss.

American Red Cross volunteers arrived at the scene to comfort victims and fire crews in the cold.

