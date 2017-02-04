Saturday Afternoon Murder On Goodfellow

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – KMOX News has confirmed a daytime homicide in the city of St. Louis.
Detectives are working a case in the 3400 block of Goodfellow.
They say a 40-year-old man was shot dead there just before three Saturday afternoon.
No word on any suspects.
