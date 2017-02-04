Second Weekend Of Local Rallies Against Travel Ban

February 4, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Faizan Syed, Muslim, President Trump, protest march, protest rally, travel ban, White House

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hundreds joined together to sing “God Bless America” outside the Eagleton Federal Courthouse in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, prior to a rally and march in protest of the White House travel ban on specific Muslim countries.

The director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in St. Louis, Faizan Syed, was one of the rally speakers, “We’ve all come to make America what it is today, to make America great. Immigrants are what make America great today.”

CAIR hosted the rally, along with immigration and refugee advocates from around Missouri.

Other speeches included these comments:

“Be unapologetic because you owe no explanation for your existence.”

“Mr. Trump, we oppose your policies of hatred, bigotry, and divisiveness. We reject your fear-mongering and ‘us against them’ policies.”

“We stand here in justice. We stand here in peace. And we stand here in love.”

“It (the travel ban) violates the Constitution and is opposite to our core American values. We demand that the government protect the rights of everyone who enters this country.”

Carrying colorful signs and chanting in unison themes like, “No hate. No ban. Muslims are Americans,” participants then marched down the center of Market Street to the Gateway Arch.

