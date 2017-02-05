TIAM Sunday February 5th

Here’s hoping you’re having a super Sunday!
On this morning’s program we got Harry’s review of Robert De Niro’s new movie, celebrated some birthdays and talked about some strange holidays.
We don’t know if Harry Hamm got up on the wrong side of the bed this weekend or what, but yesterday he gave a scathing review of “Rings”. To hear what he said this morning about “The Comedian” click here.
Today’s holidays honor our meteorologists and include an interesting way to save water. That list is here.
Then there are the birthdays, which include Hammerin’ Hank, Captain Comeback and Ol’ DW. To hear them and more click here.
Have a great week. We’ll talk with you again next weekend!
Maria and Brian
