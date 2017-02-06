Berkeley Woman Missing for Months; Family’s Frustrations with Police Mount

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOX) – It’s been more than three months, and there are still no signs of a 25-year-old Berkeley woman, missing since Oct. 28.

A search was conducted for Monica Sykes over the weekend in a remote area of Kinloch, Mo., and human remains were found. But it will likely take weeks before there is a positive identification of those remains.

Monica’s mother, Regina, posted an emotional video on Facebook on Monday.

“I am at the end of my rope with how things have transpired with Berkeley Police Department, because the concern that I had about the police officer wasn’t taken in consideration fast enough,” she says, “there were some things that weren’t acted upon fast enough, and we’re three months out and now I get a call from the mayor?”

Regina Sykes is referring to Berkeley Mayor Theodore Hoskins.

“I gotta go and scream on top of a building to get some attention because my child is missing,” she says.

Monica was last seen on the morning of Oct. 28, getting into a car outside her home that she shares with family members in the 6300 block of Fay Drive in Berkeley.

Berkeley’s interim Police Chief Art Jackson confirmed to KMOV that Monica Sykes spent the night at one of his officer’s homes the night before she disappeared. That officer is Robert Howard.

“He was placed on administrative leave because of things that evolved during the course of the investigation that we need to look more into. At this point, I am not going to name him as a suspect,” Jackson told KMOV.

KMOX has reached out to the acting Berkeley police chief and mayor, but have not heard back.

St. Louis County Police, who is assisting in the investigation in the discovery of the human remains, advise that a statement must come from Berkeley.

