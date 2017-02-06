Krispy Kreme Giving Free Doughnuts With Coffee Purchase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (KMOX/BUSINESS WIRE) – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced Sunday an all-new, freshly brewed coffee designed to be the perfect complement to its Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats.

Now available at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide, guests can choose from two authentic blends of fresh coffee: new Smooth for subtle, easy drinking and Rich for a more bold experience. Both are made from 100 percent Arabica beans.

Beginning February 6, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any size of the new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. For more information on the promotion, which runs through February 28, go to http://KrispyKreme.com/DeliciouslyInseparable.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats.”

Matching a coffee with the unique taste of a Krispy Kreme doughnut is a complex feat, in part, because the coffee must have just the right balance of flavor profiles. After sourcing Arabica beans from Sumatra, Colombia, Guatemala and Brazil, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts spent months working with experts to create the perfect coffee blends for its doughnuts – offering light acidity to balance the sweetness and with nuttiness and citrus notes to complement the treats. Lightly roasted with a subtle blend of Central and South American beans, the new Smooth blend is crafted to produce a smooth, balanced body for easy drinking and a naturally sweet finish. As a bold alternative, the new Rich blend is an aromatic and flavorful medium-bodied blend of Central, African and Indo-Pacific beans, creating a lush, well-rounded flavor and satisfying finish.

Krispy Kreme, founded in 1937, can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has more than 1,100 retail shops in 30 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at http://www.KrispyKreme.com.



