Major Downtown Lawfirm to Meet with Mayor Slay About Crime

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After KMOX’s report last week about Brown and Crouppen looking to move out of downtown because of crime, the law firm is now getting calls from St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and those running for mayor asking them to stay.

Managing partner Andy Crouppen says Slay called and set up an appointment to visit the law firm – home of 200 employees – with an appointment set for next week.

What will Crouppen tell Slay?

“You know, I would tell that we have people who don’t feel comfortable,” he says. “I will tell him that I think that there has definitely been an uptick in crime over the last few years, and I’ll tell him that we and other business leaders kind of have reached a breaking point.”

Crouppen says he loves downtown and doesn’t want to see it end up like Detroit.

“If you lose control, and you lose the safety of the Central West End and downtown, and businesses much larger than ours start leaving? Well then you descend into chaos,” he says.

What Crouppen wants from city hall, he says, is a plan, preferably put together by consultants with a track record of making other downtowns safe.

“I would like to see a plan that maybe was derived by not just the people who have been doing the same thing for many years, but consultants who have a track record of solving crime or reducing crime in other cities,” Crouppen says.

And most of all, he wants to see more police downtown.

