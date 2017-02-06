Residents Express Concerns About “100” Luxury Apartment Project

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some Central West End residents are still concerned about whether a new, luxury high-rise would be an addition to the neighborhood.

In December, a proposal for the $130 million “One Hundred” apartment was announced. The project also includes retail and restaurant space.

Among the concerns were street safety, sidewalk widths, and the financial impact the high rise could have on rising rental rates.

“What’s the ripple effect for rent in adjacent apartments,” one woman asked, who said she was concerned about the impact of rising costs on college students in the area.

Margret Cavanaugh, design principal for Studio Gang, the group responsible for designing the high rise, said it will be only a small footprint among thousands of other residential homes.

“There’s over 10,000 housing units in the area, and this is 300 of that,” Cavanaugh said. “So, I would think it’s part of a much larger group of housing units.”

Supporters of the high rise say new residents would increase tax revenue for the city, including sales and earnings tax. The project is expected to be completed in 2019.

