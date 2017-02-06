Wash U Ends Men’s Soccer Suspension for ‘Sexually Explicit’ Messages

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Washington University of St. Louis says that the men’s soccer team it suspended in December for making inappropriate comments toward the women’s team, did not violate the University’s sexual harassment policy.
An investigation by the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards has determined that while some members of the men’s team did engage in “inappropriate and offensive behavior,” it did not violate the sexual harassment policy.
The men’s team was suspended in December, two days after the women’s soccer team filed a formal complaint. The university said in a statement that comments made toward members of the women’s team in an online document from 2015 were “degrading and sexually explicit.”
The suspension was lifted over the holidays.
According to the campus newspaper, Student Life, the investigation did find some behavior violated the Student Judicial Code. and the men’s team is on probation until its members complete mandatory educational training.
Three men’s teams in the Ivy League have been involved in suspensions for similar behavior since November: Harvard University men’s soccer, some members of Columbia University’s wrestling team and Princeton University’s men’s swimming and diving team.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)