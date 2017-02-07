Could an Amazon Distribution Center Come to Hazelwood?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s talk of another Amazon Distribution Center that could be coming to our area.

Economic developer for the city of Hazelwood, David Cox, says the company may be looking to move into Hazelwood’s Aviator Business Park.

Amazon would be located in a newly constructed, 548,000 square-foot industrial building.

“Our industrial parks are really growing,” Cox says. “They were really built for the warehouse distribution-type of model. So, this [location] would be perfect.”

Cox says the facility is about half the size of the Edwardsville distribution center that currently employs over 1,200 people.

If Amazon moves to Hazelwood, the facility would hire around half as many employees as the Edwardsville location. Cox said it would serve as a “last mile” for packages before they arrive to the consumers front door.

Although the decision is still not final, Cox says they will continue discussions with developers.

“We have buildings, we’re right on the transportation nodes with the highways,” Cox said. “It would be easy for us to set them up here.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook